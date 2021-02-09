LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Forbes: Syros among the underrated Mediterranean islands

9 February 2021
5 Views

In a piece titled “Five Underrated Mediterranean Islands For The Off-The-Beaten-Path Traveler”, Forbes includes the Greek island of Syros as one of the must-visit islands in the Mediterranean Sea.

Famed for its warm climate and spectacular natural beauty, the Mediterranean Sea has no shortage of incredible destinations from the shores of Morocco to the coast of Lebanon. While certain islands like Sicily, Santorini, and Sardinia are renowned worldwide, a wealth of other destinations throughout the sea remain largely unexplored. For those seeking an exclusive escape without facing massive crowds of tourists, these five idyllic isles are ideal destinations.

Though often overshadowed by neighboring Mykonos, the Greek island of Syros is a true gem of the Cyclades, providing visitors with gorgeous architecture, a bustling nightlife, and sunny beaches. Visitors can stroll down the charming cobblestone streets of Ermoupoli and sample sugary loukomi before heading to the Archaeological Museum of Syros, a fascinating collection housed in the island’s stately city hall. Those seeking out a picturesque beach perfectly fit for sunbathing should head to the southern reaches of the island where Komito Beach, Ampela Beach, and many other idyllic options can be found.

source forbes.com

You may be interested

Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki
FINANCE
shares8 views
FINANCE
shares8 views

Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the…

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Greece and Israel will be entering into a bilateral strategic tourism collaboration, which will allow Israeli citizens to visit Greece…

Covid-19 Greece 638 new cases on Monday, 25 deaths
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Covid-19 Greece 638 new cases on Monday, 25 deaths

makis - Feb 08, 2021

Greece announced today 638 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, of which 4 were identified after checks at the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki
FINANCE
shares8 views
FINANCE
shares8 views

Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the supermarkets which will also be open and…

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Greece and Israel will be entering into a bilateral strategic tourism collaboration, which will allow Israeli citizens to visit Greece without restrictions. The news, along with other…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki
FINANCE
shares8 views
FINANCE
shares8 views

Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the supermarkets which will also be open and…

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis-Netanyahu agree on ‘green passport’ for tourism

Panos - Feb 09, 2021

Greece and Israel will be entering into a bilateral strategic tourism collaboration, which will allow Israeli citizens to visit Greece without restrictions. The news, along with other…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments