Anastasiadis – Mitsotakis statements: The solution to the Cyprus problem should not deviate from the UN resolutions

The Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis made joint statements at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

It was preceded by a private meeting, and followed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ lunch with the Cypriot President.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the Presidential Palace in order to jointly face the challenges we have ahead of us”, said Nikos Anastasiadis in his introduction.

He described the consultations as creative, while adding that the data were evaluated in view of the informal conference on the Cyprus issue.

Referring to the solution of the Cyprus problem, the President of Cyprus spoke of a solution that should be distinguished for its functionality.

“Our position is that the solution to the Cyprus problem must not deviate from the UN resolutions,” he said. A regional meeting with countries in the region has been planned”, announced Nikos Anastasiadis and added that “substantial dialogue cannot be expected under threat”. We seek to see a Turkey that proves in practice that it wants a constructive dialogue based on international law. We want to know that the EU will show solidarity by supporting the efforts for solutions to the Cyprus problem”, he said.

Mitsotakis: Ending the occupation and finding a functional solution is a national issue for Greece

A mutually acceptable solution to the Cyprus problem remains a top priority of Greek foreign policy, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We remain committed to the decisions of the UN Secretary General”, said the Greek Prime Minister. “The end of the occupation and the finding of a functional solution is a national issue for Greece,” he said, adding, that the only viable solution is the ICC.

“Ankara and Tatar should be aware that resumption of dialogue is meant within the existing ones described. The solution of the two states is ungrounded”, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “A solution should serve the interests of all Cypriots and not the goals of Turkey. We will be present in the informal meeting”, the Greek Prime Minister repeated.

“Cyprus is not an unfortified state. It has the whole Hellenism, the EU and the international community by its side. This is how we will go until it becomes an island of peace, stability and prosperity again,” said the Greek Prime Minister.

Earlier, arriving at the Presidential Palace of Cyprus, Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that, “as we enter a period of dense developments awaiting the informal five-way meeting, it is an obvious obligation and need for the Greek Republic and the Republic of Cyprus to be fully coordinated in order to claim the reunification of the island in the context of the decisions taken by the UN to ensure the peaceful coexistence of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot in a reunited Cyprus“.