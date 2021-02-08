LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

8 February 2021
20 Views

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the places Americans can travel to this summer but many are putting their increased downtime to good use by looking ahead to next year’s vacation.

Luxury travel company Kuoni recently analyzed Google search data for April 2020 to establish the average monthly search volume in the United States for the terms “[destination] 2021” and “[destination] holiday 2021” for hundreds of the world’s most popular destinations.

Kuoni notes that like the rest of Europe, Greece remains off-limits to Americans. Still, the Mediterranean destination beloved for its unparalleled history and culture and popular islands is one of the most coveted places on the planet based on search data from U.S. travelers.

Source: Tornos

You may be interested

Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers. The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years…

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits…

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

Egypt recently uncovered a significant archaeological discovery that sheds light on secrets in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo and on the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers. The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years working in the service industry in Los…

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits linked to personal hygiene can be extremely…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers. The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years working in the service industry in Los…

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits linked to personal hygiene can be extremely…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments