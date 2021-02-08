Explosion in power substation: Power cuts in Athens & Peloponnese

Many areas of Athens were left without electricity on Sunday night.

Power cuts occurred in Poros and the Peloponnese in Laconia and Messinia.

According to information, the blackout was caused by a fire that broke out in current transformers in Aspropyrgos.

The power was cut in Pagrati, Piraeus, Keratsini, Nikaia, Chaidari, Peristeri, Egaleo, Nea Smyrni, Alimos, Brahami, Salamina, Megara, Exarchia.