LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Explosion in power substation: Power cuts in Athens & Peloponnese

8 February 2021
4 Views

Many areas of Athens were left without electricity on Sunday night.

Power cuts occurred in Poros and the Peloponnese in Laconia and Messinia.

According to information, the blackout was caused by a fire that broke out in current transformers in Aspropyrgos.

The power was cut in Pagrati, Piraeus, Keratsini, Nikaia, Chaidari, Peristeri, Egaleo, Nea Smyrni, Alimos, Brahami, Salamina, Megara, Exarchia.

You may be interested

Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki
GREECE
shares48 views
GREECE
shares48 views

Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki

makis - Feb 05, 2021

The decisions of the government for the measures that will be valid in the next period were announced by the…

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan
GREECE
shares64 views
GREECE
shares64 views

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan

makis - Feb 04, 2021

Kyriakos Mitsotakis raised the need to start now the discussion on the vaccination certificate, without this being the necessary condition…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,151 cases – 612 in Attica
GREECE
shares59 views
GREECE
shares59 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,151 cases – 612 in Attica

makis - Feb 03, 2021

Greece announced today 1,151 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki
GREECE
shares48 views
GREECE
shares48 views

Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki

makis - Feb 05, 2021

The decisions of the government for the measures that will be valid in the next period were announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.…

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan
GREECE
shares64 views
GREECE
shares64 views

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan

makis - Feb 04, 2021

Kyriakos Mitsotakis raised the need to start now the discussion on the vaccination certificate, without this being the necessary condition for travel, speaking at the online conference…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki
GREECE
shares48 views
GREECE
shares48 views

Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki

makis - Feb 05, 2021

The decisions of the government for the measures that will be valid in the next period were announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.…

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan
GREECE
shares64 views
GREECE
shares64 views

Mitsotakis at Europe 2021: The pandemic did not stop our reform plan

makis - Feb 04, 2021

Kyriakos Mitsotakis raised the need to start now the discussion on the vaccination certificate, without this being the necessary condition for travel, speaking at the online conference…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments