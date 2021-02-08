Explosion in power substation: Power cuts in Athens & Peloponnese
Many areas of Athens were left without electricity on Sunday night.
Power cuts occurred in Poros and the Peloponnese in Laconia and Messinia.
Ασπρόπυργος #διακοπη_ρευματος pic.twitter.com/gp2npJIn2i
— Spidget Finner (@megadelta17) February 7, 2021
According to information, the blackout was caused by a fire that broke out in current transformers in Aspropyrgos.
The power was cut in Pagrati, Piraeus, Keratsini, Nikaia, Chaidari, Peristeri, Egaleo, Nea Smyrni, Alimos, Brahami, Salamina, Megara, Exarchia.
