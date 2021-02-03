Queues for rapid tests in Athens as virus cases ris

People lined up for free rapid tests for COVID-19 in Athens on Tuesday, as tougher lockdown restrictions continued in the wider Athens area following a recent spike in positive cases.

Restrictions were reimposed after a January decline in infection rates was reversed last week.

Most retail stores in the Greek capital closed again on Saturday, retaining collection services only, as authorities reimposed tougher measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections.

Greece imposed a lockdown, which eventually included a nationwide curfew, as well as school and store closures, in early November amid a huge spike in cases.

With a population of 10.5 million, the country has recorded 157,495 confirmed cases and 5,829 deaths, according to government figures released on Monday.

Source: AP