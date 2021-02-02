Military: 10 fierce fighting forces throughout history that were high on drugs

If there’s one thing synonymous with conflict, it’s substance use. The impact of drugs that fueled armies doesn’t get a ton of publicity, but history is littered with armies that engaged in these behaviors. From ancient warriors tripping on bog myrtle to modern soldiers buzzed on chemical combinations, soldiers have long had access to various options.

In some respect, drugs that fueled armies almost seem necessary to engage in every form of structured aggression. Since science suggests people are basically good, it’s no small stretch to suggest that the average person isn’t adequately equipped to go out and harm a bunch of strangers simply because a superior told them to do so. In some cases, historians argue that several ancient cultures made their fierce reputations on the back of mind-altering remedies. In other words, they’ve fueled pretty much every army ever, and there’s no sign the trend is set to change any time soon. So read on to learn about drugs that fueled armies, and how drugs won wars.