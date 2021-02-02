Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go?
In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral.
It demonstrates the level of skill and -dare we say- madness of the Greek pilots.
The video shows a pair of F-16s during an extreme low pass.
In the beginning of the video one can not fail to hear someone saying “Panagia mou” (“My Virgin Mary” in Greek) with both a bit of fear and awe…
