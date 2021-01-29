Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the March 25 military parade in Athens, the Kremlin clarified today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Athens despite being invited to attend the March 25th military parade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov said on Friday.
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis had extended an invitation to Putin, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Charles of England for the bicentenary celebrations of the Greek Revolution in 1821.
