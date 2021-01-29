Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency reports. The previous 10-year bond issued by Greek on September 2, 2020 (reopening), carried an interest rate of 1.19 pct. In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds eased to 1.23 pct with the German Bund yielding -0.55 pct. Turnover was 64 million euros, of which 36 million were buy orders.

