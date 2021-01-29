Erdogan, Elon Musk discuss space technology cooperation in phone call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space technology, the Turkish Presidency said.
The pair also spoke about collaboration in other areas between the Turkish state, the country’s private institutions and Musk’s companies, it said.
Musk’s SpaceX delivered a Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5A, to orbit on Jan. 8.
The founderof The Boring Company and Neuralink met with Erdogan during a Turkey visit in November 2017. The pair discussed cooperation between Tesla, SpaceX and Turkish firms.
Source: ahval
You may be interested
Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issuePanos - Jan 29, 2021
Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency…
New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new pollsPanos - Jan 29, 2021
New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is even…
New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new pollsmakis - Jan 28, 2021
New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is…
Leave a Comment