LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Erdogan, Elon Musk discuss space technology cooperation in phone call

29 January 2021
2 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space technology, the Turkish Presidency said.

The pair also spoke about collaboration in other areas between the Turkish state, the country’s private institutions and Musk’s companies, it said.

Musk’s SpaceX delivered a Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5A, to orbit on Jan. 8.

The  founderof The Boring Company and Neuralink met with Erdogan during a Turkey visit in November 2017. The pair discussed cooperation between Tesla, SpaceX and Turkish firms.

Source: ahval

You may be interested

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency…

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is even…

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls

makis - Jan 28, 2021

New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency reports. The previous 10-year bond issued by…

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is even higher compared to the previous measurement of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency reports. The previous 10-year bond issued by…

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is even higher compared to the previous measurement of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments