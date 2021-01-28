LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Geothermal energy, the forgotten renewable, has finally arrived

28 January 2021
2 Views

Jason Czapla is walking across a former lake bed in the middle of southern California. The ground simmers at our feet as little mud volcanoes disgorge piles of hot, sulfurous muck. The Salton Sea glitters in the distance, beckoning as the morning temperature approaches 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

Everything about this place, around a hundred miles from the Mexican border, feels like it’s about to combust. But for Czapla, a former petroleum engineer, there are few places he’d rather be.

“It’s the perfect storm in terms of a renewable energy project,” says the chief engineer for Controlled Thermal Resources, wearing a white polo shirt and dark sports glasses that hide the excitement in his blue eyes. “This is the best resource in the world”.

Czapla is in charge of a 7,380-acre plot owned by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR). It’s a barren scrap of desert that ends abruptly in the great saline sea east of San Diego. For a geothermal engineer, it’s paradise.

Two kilometers below the surface lies a mineral-rich cauldron of hot water where temperatures can exceed 390°C. As the Salton Sea recedes, opportunities to turn that into energy and profits are emerging. If California approves its permit, CTR will start operating its Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power project in 2023, one of the first new US geothermal power plants in almost a decade.

source: QZ

You may be interested

237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal…

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials
HEALTH
shares18 views
HEALTH
shares18 views

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In a last-minute development, AstraZeneca said it has not withdrawn from vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to…

Al Quaeda terrorist susepct in Greece extradited to the Netherlands
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Al Quaeda terrorist susepct in Greece extradited to the Netherlands

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

A 33-year-old Syrian man accused of involvement in terrorist acts is being extradited from Greece to the Netherlands. The suspect…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal group Ornithodira — the last common ancestor…

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials
HEALTH
shares18 views
HEALTH
shares18 views

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In a last-minute development, AstraZeneca said it has not withdrawn from vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to meet with Commission officials later Wednesday in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

237-million-year-old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal group Ornithodira — the last common ancestor…

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials
HEALTH
shares18 views
HEALTH
shares18 views

AstraZeneca says it will meet with EC officials

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

In a last-minute development, AstraZeneca said it has not withdrawn from vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to meet with Commission officials later Wednesday in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments