Al Quaeda terrorist susepct in Greece extradited to the Netherlands

28 January 2021
A 33-year-old Syrian man accused of involvement in terrorist acts is being extradited from Greece to the Netherlands. The suspect allegedly committed the crimes in his homeland when he a member of the terrorist group Al Nusra front, a former branch of Al Quaeda, in 2013 and 2017.

The man was taken to the courts of Thessaloniki at noon. He has denied all charges while stating that he consents to his extradition to the Netherlands.

The 33-year-old father of two was arrested a fortnight ago by men of the Counter-Terrorism Service in the execution of a European warrant issued by the Dutch authorities. He was located in an immigrant structure in Thessaloniki, where he lived, and has been detained ever since. After investigations, it was revealed he used to live in the Netherlands, where he was granted refugee status. A few days ago, the family travelled to the Netherlands to meet their mother, his two minor children, as part of a family reunification program.

