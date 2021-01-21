LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis tweets congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

21 January 2021
Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended his sent congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC via Twitter.
Warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, posted on Twitter.

