Greece confirms 516 new coronavirus
Greece confirmed 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 16 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).
All cases in Greece total 149.973 of which 5.805 relate to travel from abroad and 46.011 to already confirmed infection cases.
A total of 300 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 213 of them are men. Another 1.044 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.
EODY also registered 27 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.545 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.271 were men.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 566 new cases and 30 deaths on Tuesdaymakis - Jan 20, 2021
The Greek authorities announced 566 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Tuesday, of which 17 were identified after…
Mitsotakis: Our seas are doubling – We reserve the right to expand our territorial waters in Crete & elsewheremakis - Jan 20, 2021
“We reserve the right to extend the territorial waters in Crete and elsewhere when we choose”, said the Greek Prime…
The award-winning Greek designer of Alfa RomeoPanos - Jan 20, 2021
From the city of Kozani in Macedonia, Greece, to the world-renowned designing building of a global car manufacturer, Alfa Romeo,…
Leave a Comment