IATA calls on EU to adopt Greek PM’s Covid-19 vaccination ‘passport’ proposal

19 January 2021
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), has called on the EU authorities to support the initiative of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the Covid-19 vaccination “passport”.

In an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informing key EU policymakers on the issue, IATA, which represents 290 airlines that comprise 82% of international air traffic, called for support of the Greek Prime Minister’s proposal to agree on a common digital, European COVID-19 vaccination certificate that would allow those who have been vaccinated to travel freely within Europe without a COVID-19 test.

IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac called on EU Member States “to coordinate a policy that will allow Europe to safely reap the economic and social benefits of free movement starting with those who have been vaccinated,” the letter said. “Mr. Mitsotakis’ proposal should be adopted by the Commission and all Member States. Vaccination is the key to reopening borders safely to start the economic recovery.”

“A pan-European certificate would be an important step for governments to open their borders safely, giving passengers the confidence to travel without the quarantine barrier,” said the IATA director-general. “The Greek proposal concerns a harmonised vaccination certificate that could contribute to the restoration of mobility on an international scale, which is the basis for the restoration of economic activity to pre-crisis levels. “The call for a harmonized, safe restart in the aviation industry is more urgent than ever due to lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world.”

