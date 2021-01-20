LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 566 new cases and 30 deaths on Tuesday

19 January 2021
The Greek authorities announced 566 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Tuesday, of which 17 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 149,462, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,786 (3.9%) cases were related to travel from abroad and 45,808 (63.7%) are related to an already known case.

320 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years; 225 (70.3%) of the intubated are men, while 86.9% of those intubated have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,037 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 30 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,518 in the country, of which 3,254 (59.0%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.4% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

