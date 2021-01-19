LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus

19 January 2021
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens.

Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the prime minister.

