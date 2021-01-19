PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens.
Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the prime minister.
