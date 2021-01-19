LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Bekatorou to testify on Wednesday to prosecutor

19 January 2021
5 Views

Veteran Olympic champion Sophia Bekatorou was summoned to testify before prosecutor Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou on Wednesday, after she reported that she had been sexually abused by a Sailing Federation official in 1998.

Despite the launch of the prosecutor’s investigation, other possible victims of similar behaviour must now come forward to testify in order for the case to be prosecuted, as the offences Bekatorou described are now statute-barred.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus

Panos - Jan 19, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens. Professor…

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister
SLIDE
shares27 views
SLIDE
shares27 views

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

makis - Jan 18, 2021

Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but…

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II expressed the view that Islam and its citizens, was not a religion,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus

Panos - Jan 19, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens. Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the…

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister
SLIDE
shares27 views
SLIDE
shares27 views

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

makis - Jan 18, 2021

Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but it seems the Turkish side is unabating…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus

Panos - Jan 19, 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens. Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the…

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister
SLIDE
shares27 views
SLIDE
shares27 views

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

makis - Jan 18, 2021

Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but it seems the Turkish side is unabating…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments