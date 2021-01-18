Video – This is the upgraded F-16 Viper of the Hellenic Air Force
The latest variant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon fourth-generation, the F-16V or Viper made its maiden flight at the Tanagra air base of the Hellenic Air Force (HAF), after the multi-role, fighter aircraft received its technical upgrade.
Protothema.gr secured an exclusive video with the first modernised F-16 car rolling in the runway of Tanagra airbase, after the completion of most of the upgrades.
The flight of the -updated Viper F-16 lasted one hour and four minutes. It took off at 10:54, performed a local flight, and landed at 11:58, after performing a series of scheduled tests and checks.
There will be other test flights from Tanagra before the aircraft is transported to the US to complete the necessary work.
“Today it made its maiden flight with absolute success,” wrote on Facebook the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos.
