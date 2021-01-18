Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that the only issue Greece would discuss with Turkey in the upcoming exploratory talks on January 25 concerned the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper DIÁRIO DE NOTÍCIAS, Dendias Greece would be positive to Turkey coming into the fold of the EU, as long it abided by the rules, respected international law.

He noted that settling the disputes with Tukey was not a matter to resolve, noting that Greece has already resolved it with Italy and Egypt and will resolve it with Albania.

He pointed out that in case the two countries do not reach an agreement on the technical details, they will go to The Hague to resolve them.

However, as the Foreign Minister noted that there was a big problem with Turkey since it did not accept the legal framework of reference, international law, and the law of the sea.

In particular, he referred to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), emphasising that it is part of the European acquis.