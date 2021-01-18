Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but it seems the Turkish side is unabating in using incendiary rhetoric.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu openly threatened Greece in front of the visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a joint press conference.

“Greece should not be influenced by other countries and do exercises wherever it wants and any other steps. “Otherwise we will not only have an accident, but we will do what we have to do,” Cavusoglu said, focusing again on the continental shelf of the island of Kastellorizo ​​, arguing that “Greece is claiming sea space for an island 2 km from Turkey.”

“Greece talks about international law, but does not implement the rulings of the International Court of Human Rights”, added the Turkish Foreign Minister, claiming that the members of the Muslim minority of Thrace “should be called Turks”.

Regarding the upcoming exploratory talks, Cavusoglu stated that “what was discussed in the previous 60 rounds, will be discussed in the 61st”.

Prior to his visit to Turkey, Heiko Maas stressed that “this game of playing with fire must not be repeated.”