LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

18 January 2021
1 Views

Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but it seems the Turkish side is unabating in using incendiary rhetoric.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu openly threatened Greece in front of the visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a joint press conference.

“Greece should not be influenced by other countries and do exercises wherever it wants and any other steps. “Otherwise we will not only have an accident, but we will do what we have to do,” Cavusoglu said, focusing again on the continental shelf of the island of Kastellorizo ​​, arguing that “Greece is claiming sea space for an island 2 km from Turkey.”

“Greece talks about international law, but does not implement the rulings of the International Court of Human Rights”, added the Turkish Foreign Minister, claiming that the members of the Muslim minority of Thrace “should be called Turks”.

Regarding the upcoming exploratory talks, Cavusoglu stated that “what was discussed in the previous 60 rounds, will be discussed in the 61st”.

Prior to his visit to Turkey, Heiko Maas stressed that “this game of playing with fire must not be repeated.”

You may be interested

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II expressed the view that Islam and its citizens, was not a religion,…

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that the only issue Greece would discuss with Turkey in the upcoming exploratory…

Video – This is the upgraded F-16 Viper of the Hellenic Air Force
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Video – This is the upgraded F-16 Viper of the Hellenic Air Force

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

The latest variant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon fourth-generation, the F-16V or Viper made its maiden flight at the Tanagra air base…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II expressed the view that Islam and its citizens, was not a religion, but a political ideology and its adherents…

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that the only issue Greece would discuss with Turkey in the upcoming exploratory talks on January 25 concerned the continental…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos: Islam is not a religion but a political ideology of conquest

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II expressed the view that Islam and its citizens, was not a religion, but a political ideology and its adherents…

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Nikos Dendias: Only matters Greece will discuss with Turkey is EOZ and sea-shelf

Panos - Jan 18, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that the only issue Greece would discuss with Turkey in the upcoming exploratory talks on January 25 concerned the continental…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments