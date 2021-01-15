PM Mitsotakis meets with N. Macedonia Foreign Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, at the Maximos Palace in Athens Thursday.

Talks focused on the course of bilateral relations and in particular the development of economic cooperation and interconnection between the two countries. The European perspective of the neighbouring country was also discussed.

In this context, Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not fail to make clear the imperative need for the full, consistent, and implementation in good-faith of the Prespa Agreement.

From the Greek side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, Kostas Frangogiannis, and the Director of the Diplomatic Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Elenis Sourani.