Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go?

15 January 2021
In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral.

It demonstrates the level of skill and -dare we say- madness of the Greek pilots.

The video shows a pair of F-16s during an extreme low pass.

In the beginning of the video one can not fail to hear someone saying “Panagia mou” (“My Virgin Mary” in Greek) with both a bit of fear and awe…

 

