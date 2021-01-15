All retail stores to open on Monday in Greece

The Expert infectious disease team has proposed opening retail stores nationwide from Monday via the ‘click in shop’ method, while they have recommended the ‘click-away’ shopping system in the areas designated as “red” (epidemiologically burdened areas).

Churches will also open on January 24. The epidemiologically burdened areas include West Attica, Rodopi, Boeotia, and all areas that are in local lockdown status.

The suggestion of the infectious disease specialists concerns the whole of the retail sector and the hairdressers. However, the team pointed out that the retail trade can be opened from Monday, but with conditions, such as increased tests.

The official announcements are expected in the afternoon during the regular briefing by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.

Furthermore, the specialists gave the go-ahead for the opening of the churches from January 24, subject to the observance of all sanitary measures and with a maximum number of 50 believers (in the metropolitan churches).

Earlier on Friday, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament had announced the relaxation of the measures.