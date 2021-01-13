LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to deploy in the eastern Mediterranean

13 January 2021
French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean in the first half of 2021, as part of the Chammal mission in Iraq and Syria, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces announced today.

Defence Minister Florence Parly, speaking to the relevant parliamentary committee, said that the next mission of the aircraft carrier would be to strengthen the French forces fighting the Islamic State. “This commitment demonstrates our willingness to fight (…) against terrorism,” she added.

This will be Charles de Gaulle’s first mission since early 2020 when nearly two-thirds of the crew fell ill with Covid-19.

The minister reminded that in the region of Syria and Iraq about 900 French soldiers continue to fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State, within the framework of the international coalition.

