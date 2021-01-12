The Ionian Islands are among the safest regions in Europe
The Ionian Islands are ranked among the safest regions in Europe in relation to Covid-19, according to the latest report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
The Ionian Islands Region, along with very few other regions in Europe, is in the top five of those with such low incidence/population rates that they remain below the 4% threshold for coronavirus testing.
This finding, as pointed out in a statement, coincides with the highly successful campaign of the Ionian Islands Region “Ionia… for all seasons”, sending the message that the Ionian Islands are ready from the outset via active initiatives, to safely welcome Greeks and foreign visitors.
Source: tornosnews.gr
You may be interested
Greece: 12 months military service for all branches by May – Who will serve 9 monthsPanos - Jan 12, 2021
The time has almost come for the implementation of the plan of the Greek Ministry of Defense, to increase the…
JP Morgan recommends investing in Greek bondsPanos - Jan 12, 2021
JP Morgan recommends investing in Greek bonds, as the company remained positive about Greek bond yields, assessing that the country’s credit…
Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in GreecePanos - Jan 12, 2021
The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds…
Leave a Comment