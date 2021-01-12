Mitsotakis: Turkey should stop provocations

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Turkey to stop its provocations, as it will otherwise face severe consequences, in an interview on Ant-1 TV and anchorman Nikos Hatzinikolaou on Tuesday evening.

The PM reiterated that in the exploratory talks agreed to resume on January 25 with Turkey, Greece would only discuss the issue of maritime zones in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Asked if 2021 will be an election year, the prime minister clarified that his goal was to complete his four-year term.

Mitsotakis said two million citizens will have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first quarter of the year. Mitsotakis noted that the intention of the government was to open retail by the method of appointment, while he pointed out that our country had pre-purchased 25 million doses of vaccines that ensure absolute sufficiency for the needs of citizens while announcing the creation of four large vaccination centres in Athens and Thessaloniki with the possibility of vaccinating 20,000 people a day.

The prime minister criticized the opposition of SYRIZA for the way it is exercising its duties amid the pandemic, describing it as frustration, not opposition, while in particular, he said that Alexis Tsipras’ proposal “to get the patents for vaccines” “lacks seriousness”.