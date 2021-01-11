NPHO announces 445 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in Greece

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) on Sunday announced that 445 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Greece in the last 24 hours, of which 12 were found during checks at entrances into the country.

It also announced 36 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of people killed by the virus in Greece to 5,263, of which 59 pct or 3,107 were men.

The median age of those that died was 79 years old and 95.5 pct had either an underlying illness or were aged 70 years old or older.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic on Sunday rose to 144,738, of which 52.2 pct were men, 3.9 pct were linked to travel abroad and 30.2 pct were linked to another known case.

NPHO said that 353 Covid-19 patients were currently intubated, of which 243 or 68.8 pct were men and 84.1 pct had either an underlying health condition or were aged 70 years or older. A total of 954 patients have been discharged from intensive care units in Greece since the pandemic started.