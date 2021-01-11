LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

12 January 2021
The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”.

According to diplomatic sources, on Monday afternoon, the Turkish side contacted the Greek side and proposed that the 61st round of Exploratory Contacts takes place in Constantinople (Istanbul) on January 25, 2021. The Greek side accepted the invitation.

A few minutes after the announcement of the Greek Foreign Minister and the Turkish Foreign Minister announced the resumption of talks in the context of exploratory contacts.

Recent Comments