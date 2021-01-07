Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured
Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump.
Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in.
Pro-Republican protesters broke through security barricades around the Capitol, climbing the construction site for Biden’s inauguration, eyewitnesses told Reuters.
Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rejected Donald Trump’s urging not to ratify the election of Joe Biden, has fled for security reasons, according to US media.
Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter urging his fans to stay calm. “Support the police and law enforcement in the Capitol. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm!”.
Following these incidents, the mayor of Washington imposed a curfew from 18.00′ local time, according to a relevant announcement.
