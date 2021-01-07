Israel announces $1.68 billion military agreement with Greece for the next 20 years
Greece and Israel agreed to create an Air Force Academy, as the Israeli Defence Ministry announced. The agreement to be soon signed by the two countries is worth $1.68 billion and will last for 20 years.
The agreement includes the supply of ten M-346 aircraft, the maintenance of T-6 aircraft as well as the provision of simulators, training, and logistic support.
This agreement is a clear reflection of the excellent relations between the two countries, their close cooperation and friendship.
The Minister of Defence of Israel, Benny Gantz, stated: “This agreement reflects the excellent relations that we are developing with Greece. This is a long-term cooperation, which will serve the interests of both Israel and Greece. It will create hundreds of jobs in both countries and promote stability in the Mediterranean. I thank the Greek Minister of National Defence and my friend, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, for the cooperation in promoting this project and its approval by the Greek government”.
In the near future, SIBAT, the Directorate for International Defense Cooperation at the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and Elbit Systems will sign the agreement for the establishment of a Greek Air Force School (training center), modeled on the Israeli Air Force School ( IAF).
The Greek Air Force School will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by the Italian company Leonardo. These aircraft, also known as “Lavi”, are also used in the Israeli Air Force School and are considered highly capable.
