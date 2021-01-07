David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his original KITT car from “Knight Rider”

Among Hollywood’s most famous automobiles, the customized Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) from the hit Eighties television show Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff, has got to be one of the most well-known. Arguably the most historically significant example—Hasselhoff’s personal car—is currently up for auction.

The car, along with a handful of Hasselhoff’s other personal items, is up for bidding on LiveAuctioneers.com. The customized KITT car looks to be fully functioning, with a working custom dashboard and front end. The listing doesn’t mention anything about the car’s weapons systems though; we suspect those might not be included.

The listing also says the car is currently located in the United Kingdom, and if it sells for 25 percent above its original reserve price, Hasselhoff will personally deliver it to the new owner. Considering the original sale estimate of $150,000-$300,000 and its current high bid of $975,000, we’re betting that reserve has long since been succeeded.

The auction is set to end on January 21, 2021. Considering the historical significance and pristine condition of this particular KITT car, we’re betting the hammer price will exceed six figures.

Source: Road and Track