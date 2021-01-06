LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

USA: Trump supporters stormed the Capitol (video)

6 January 2021
1 Views

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump.

Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in.

Pro-Republican protesters broke through security barricades around the Capitol, climbing the construction site for Biden’s inauguration, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rejected Donald Trump’s urging not to ratify the election of Joe Biden, has fled for security reasons, according to US media.

Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter urging his fans to stay calm. “Support the police and law enforcement in the Capitol. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm!”.

The dramatic developments led the security forces to order the evacuation of the Capitol by the deputies, who were given gas-masks for precaution. In a polarization and turmoil climate, the meeting in Congress was interrupted after the invasion of protesters-supporters of Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate began earlier this week the processing of the results of the College of Electors.

You may be interested

British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S
WORLD
shares36 views
WORLD
shares36 views

British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, one of the world’s most high-profile whistleblowers, will not…

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

In an extraordinary meeting on Monday, the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece announced its decision to keep…

Turkish MoD Akar provokes again: Greece lies and deceives
DEFENCE
shares33 views
DEFENCE
shares33 views

Turkish MoD Akar provokes again: Greece lies and deceives

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar made new inflammatory statements against Greece claiming it was trying to “suffocate” and pressure Turkey…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S
WORLD
shares36 views
WORLD
shares36 views

British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, one of the world’s most high-profile whistleblowers, will not be extradited to the U.S. Judge Vanessa…

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

In an extraordinary meeting on Monday, the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece announced its decision to keep the temples open and to operate on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S
WORLD
shares36 views
WORLD
shares36 views

British judge rules Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, one of the world’s most high-profile whistleblowers, will not be extradited to the U.S. Judge Vanessa…

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany

Panos - Jan 05, 2021

In an extraordinary meeting on Monday, the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece announced its decision to keep the temples open and to operate on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments