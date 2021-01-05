Turkish MoD Akar provokes again: Greece lies and deceives

Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar made new inflammatory statements against Greece claiming it was trying to “suffocate” and pressure Turkey and that it constantly rejected a dialogue.

In an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, the Turkish minister said that “Greece has issued 49 NAVTEX in the last three months, only two of which were active. All the issues she [Greece] raises as problems are produced by her. Greece is doing what it can to put pressure on Turkey. When we say ‘let’s sit down and talk’ Greece does not come near. She goes from door to door and deceives with lies.”

In fact, Akar claimed Greece is the one that rejects the start of exploratory contacts. “When we say ‘let’s sit down and talk’, Greece refuses the meeting. He goes from door to door and acting dishonestly with lies”.

Regarding the S-400s, Hulusi Akar said that Turkey has had relations with the US for many years and that “you can not take the issue of the S-400 among hundreds of issues and focus on that alone.”

“We wanted FETO (Fethullah Gülen), did you [US] give him? No. The S-400 is not an option for us, it is a necessity. The issue is the security of our 83 million citizens,” he said.

The Turkish Minister added that “it is not right to draw swords from now with the Biden government. It is helpful to look at the process and set a plan. The PKK equals the YPG. This must be understood. Our expectation is that the support will end, including the ammunition.”