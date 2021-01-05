Greek Church openly defies government Covid-19 measures – Churches will operate on Epiphany
In an extraordinary meeting on Monday, the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece announced its decision to keep the temples open and to operate on the day of Epiphany celebration (consecration of waters), openly defying the latest state orders for strict lockdown measures.
The Synod decided to not comply with the most recent regulations, which included the provision that Churches remain closed on Epiphany, in accordance with what had been agreed before the holidays and had been included in a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD).
Thus, the Church leadership insists that despite the new government measures the temples will operate with 50 people the Bishops present, and with the restrictions that were initially announced.
The Synod decided to send a letter of protest to the Greek government saying that only through dialogue can lead to a resolution of disputes between the Church and the state.
You may be interested
Turkish MoD Akar provokes again: Greece lies and deceivesPanos - Jan 05, 2021
Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar made new inflammatory statements against Greece claiming it was trying to “suffocate” and pressure Turkey…
Kindergartens, primary schools to reopen on Jan. 11Panos - Jan 05, 2021
The Education Ministry on Monday evening adopted the proposal of the Health Ministry's committee of coronavirus experts for the reopening…
Coronavirus Greece: 427 new cases, 407 intubated, 54 fatalitiesPanos - Jan 05, 2021
The Greek authorities announced 427 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s…
Leave a Comment