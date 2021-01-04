LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 390 new cases & 36 deaths on Sunday

4 January 2021
The Greek authorities announced today 390 new cases of the new coronavirus infection Sunday, 3 of which were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases stands at 140,099, 52.3% of which are men; 5,463 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41,926 (29.9%) are related to an already known case.

421 people are hospitalised by intubation. Their median age is 67 years; 282 (67.0%) of the intubated are men while 79.8% of them have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.

A total of 897 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 36 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,957 deaths in the country, of which 2,938 (59.3%) are men. Their median age is 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

