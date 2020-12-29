Vaccination is both self-protection and solidarity, Petsas tweets after getting vaccine
Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas was among those who got their first shot of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, after which he posted a video of the process on Twitter with the following comment:
“Vaccination is not only an act of self-protection from Covid-19. It is also an act of solidarity and humanity, because through our vaccination we are building, all of us together, a wall of immunity that is essential in order to defeat this invisible enemy. We are rolling up our shirtsleeves. Eleftheria.”
You may be interested
Greece announces new early repayment of IMF loansPanos - Dec 29, 2020
Greek Finance ministry has launched procedures for the early repayment of a chunk worth 3.6 billion euros of a loan…
Coronavirus Greece: 476 new cases, 467 intubated, 66 fatalitiesmakis - Dec 28, 2020
The Greek authorities announced today 476 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected following checks…
Uniquely Greek Christmas customsmakis - Dec 25, 2020
Christmas holiday customs have become globalized in the past few decades, with Santa Claus or the Christmas tree appearing in…
Leave a Comment