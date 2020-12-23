Teleworking extended until January 31
The Ministries of Labor, Finance, and Health issued a Joint Ministerial decision (JMD), according to which the long-distance working (teleworking) system will be extended until January 31 for employers choosing to adopt it.
More specifically, the decision offers the employer the opportunity to determine whether the work provided by the employee at the place of work provided by the individual contract will be carried out by the teleworking system, which was established as an Extraordinary and temporary measure in case a) of par. 2 of article 4 of 11.03.2020 PNP “Urgent measures to deal with the negative consequences of the emergence of coronavirus COVID-19 and the need to limit its spread” (A ’55), as ratified and in force, taking into account the course of development of the phenomenon.
You may be interested
Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19Panos - Dec 23, 2020
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias said there would no Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve this year in an…
Covid-19 Greece – 853 new cases & 83 deaths on Tuesdaymakis - Dec 22, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 853 new coronavirus cases in the country Tuesday, of which 9 were detected following checks at…
Covid-19 Greece – 526 new cases & 85 deaths on Mondaymakis - Dec 21, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 526 new coronavirus cases in the country Monday, of which 14 were detected following checks at…
Leave a Comment