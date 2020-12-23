LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Teleworking extended until January 31

23 December 2020
The Ministries of Labor, Finance, and Health issued a Joint Ministerial decision (JMD), according to which the long-distance working (teleworking) system will be extended until January 31 for employers choosing to adopt it.

More specifically, the decision offers the employer the opportunity to determine whether the work provided by the employee at the place of work provided by the individual contract will be carried out by the teleworking system, which was established as an Extraordinary and temporary measure in case a) of par. 2 of article 4 of 11.03.2020 PNP “Urgent measures to deal with the negative consequences of the emergence of coronavirus COVID-19 and the need to limit its spread” (A ’55), as ratified and in force, taking into account the course of development of the phenomenon.

