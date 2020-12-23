Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias said there would no Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve this year in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

During the daily press briefing on the course of the coronavirus in Greece, Hardalias reiterated the measures that will apply at Christmas, clarifying that this year the children would not go out and sing the traditional carols from house to house, while he stressed that there would be no exceptions to the curfew.

He added that those who work will be permitted to move to and from their work, having a special certificate from their employer.

He stressed that people would have to refrain from gathering in large groups on New Year’s Eve, reminding the press corp what would apply during the holidays:

-Up to nine people and two families.

-The ban from 10 pm to 5 am will continue without exception.

-The children will not sing the carols from house to house.

– Christmas liturgy will be permitted only on December 25, New Year’s, and Epiphany, with only up to 25 people allowed in churches and up to 50 in Metropolitan Churches.