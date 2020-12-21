LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US throws weight behind construction of EastMed gas pipeline

21 December 2020
2 Views
The United States is backing the construction of a subsea pipeline that would supply Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday.
Greece, Cyprus and Israel have approved an agreement for the Eastmed pipeline, which has been in planning for several years. The countries aim to reach a final investment decision by 2022 and have the 6-billion-euro scheme completed by 2025 to help Europe diversify its energy resources.
“We are going to continue to work with Israel, Greece and other interested parties to ensure that the infrastructure will be developed,” Brouillette told reporters in Athens.

“There is still an enormous amount of interest both from private industry and from governments of the region to see that infrastructure developed and to be developed as quickly as we can possibly do it”.

Source: jpost

You may be interested

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

Panos - Dec 21, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging…

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

makis - Dec 18, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During…

Coronavirus Greece: 1.155 new cases & 78 fatalities
GREECE
shares69 views
GREECE
shares69 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1.155 new cases & 78 fatalities

makis - Dec 17, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1.155 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected after checks at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

Panos - Dec 21, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging meeting on the National Vaccination Plan held…

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

makis - Dec 18, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging meeting on the National Vaccination…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

Panos - Dec 21, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging meeting on the National Vaccination Plan held…

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

makis - Dec 18, 2020

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging meeting on the National Vaccination…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments