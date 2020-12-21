US throws weight behind construction of EastMed gas pipeline
2 Views
The United States is backing the construction of a subsea pipeline that would supply Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday.
Greece, Cyprus and Israel have approved an agreement for the Eastmed pipeline, which has been in planning for several years. The countries aim to reach a final investment decision by 2022 and have the 6-billion-euro scheme completed by 2025 to help Europe diversify its energy resources.
“We are going to continue to work with Israel, Greece and other interested parties to ensure that the infrastructure will be developed,” Brouillette told reporters in Athens.
“There is still an enormous amount of interest both from private industry and from governments of the region to see that infrastructure developed and to be developed as quickly as we can possibly do it”.
Source: jpost
You may be interested
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views
The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in GreecePanos - Dec 21, 2020
The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the wide-ranging…
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views
The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greecemakis - Dec 18, 2020
The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During…
GREECE
shares69 views
GREECE
shares69 views
Coronavirus Greece: 1.155 new cases & 78 fatalitiesmakis - Dec 17, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 1.155 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected after checks at…
Leave a Comment