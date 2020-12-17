LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Hotel restaurants will be closed at Christmas and New Year, development ministry says

16 December 2020
Hotel restaurants will not be permitted to open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, nor on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, the General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection, a branch of the development ministry, announced on Wednesday.

Hotels will only be permitted to provide guests with room service in their hotel rooms, the announcement said.

A relevant joint ministerial decision will be issued within the next few days, it added.

