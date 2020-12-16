LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

FM Dendias at EU-Latin America & Caribbean online meeting

15 December 2020
Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias participated at an informal online meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers and Latin America & the Caribbean (LAC), hosted by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday.

Dendias participated at the Green Partnership thematic section of the summit, which focusing on the rich natural resources in Latin America in relation to the impact of climate change.

The minister raised the significance of an EU-LAC dialogue as contributing to tackling climate change and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

