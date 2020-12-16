Coronavirus Greece: New cases increased to 1.240, 98 deaths

The Greek authorities announced today an increased number of coronavirus cases, a total of 1.240 in the country, of which 14 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 126.372, of which 52,5% are men, 5.143 (4,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 36.203 (28,6%) are related to an already known case.

The intubated patients are 550 and their median age is 67 years, 166 (30,2%) of which are women and the rest are men. 77.5% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years or older.

755 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 98 more recorded fatalities and 3.785 deaths in total in the country, 1.512 (39,9%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,6% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

From January 1, 2020 until today, in the laboratories that carry out tests for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), a total of 2.607.015 clinical samples have been tested while from Health Units of EODY performing Rapid Ag tests 364.737 samples have been tested.