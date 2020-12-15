Washington has announced sanctions against Turkey for the S-400s

The United States has announced sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system.

The sanctions are part of the defense budget bill, which was approved by the Senate on Friday.

In particular, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against the chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate (SSB) Ismail Demir and three other SSB executives.

The sanctions also include a ban on US export licenses and authorizations to the Turkish Defense Industry SSB.

Turkey’s decision on the S-400 “left us with no alternative,” State Department Assistant Secretary of State for International Security Affairs Christopher Ford told reporters. “We hope that the Turkish government will be willing to work with us in finding a solution”, he added.

Despite the slap from the US and warnings from the EU, Tayyip Erdogan continues to respond to the international political community in a provocative tone. Speaking after the cabinet meeting, he said sanctions did not discourage Turkey from claiming its rights. “We are saddened by the strengthening of sanctions rhetoric, but the pressure will not stop Ankara from pursuing a policy that serves its interests,” he said. “The measures will not stop our efforts to defend our rights”, he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected and condemned the sanctions, calling on the US to reconsider its “serious mistake” and reverse its decision as soon as possible. Ankara claims that the US claim that the S-400s will cause a problem in NATO systems has no technical basis. He also accused Washington of refusing to accept “our proposal to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy”. Turkey also warns “it will take the necessary steps against this decision”, which will inevitably affect bilateral relations.