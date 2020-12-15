LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Up to nine people allowed at family gatherings for Christmas, spokesperson Petsas says

15 December 2020
Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the Covid-19 traffic curfew (10 p.m. until 5 p.m.) would be in effect on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve during the daily press briefing on Monday.

Mr.Petsas clarified that home up to nine people would be allowed at family gatherings, while on the issue of Churches opening, he added that PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis would have a telephone conversation with Archbishop Ieronymos within the day before reaching a final decision.

He went on to say that the epidemiological burden in the country remained heavy. “At the same time, the pressure on the National Health System continues and even more on the ICU as our intubated fellow citizens yesterday were 552”, he said.

