Greece extends Notams with Covid measures until Jan.

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority has issued a Notam extending measures to protect airline passengers and the public from Covid-19, which include a mandatory three-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.

In an announcement on Sunday, the CAA said that all passengers entering Greece from abroad, including from European Union member-states, between December 18 and January 7 must self-isolate in the place of residence stated on their Passenger Locator Form for three days after arrival, unless their stay is shorter, in which case they must remain in quarantine until their departure.