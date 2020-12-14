LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Rain

14 December 2020
4 Views

Rainstorms in the western parts and gradually the central parts of the country on Monday.

Southerly winds will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Heavy rainfall in the northern and western parts of the country while snow will fall on the mountainous and semi mountainous areas.

Temperatures will range from 02C to 19C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 19C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-20C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in Athens, 11C-19C. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday

makis - Dec 11, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1,395 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 9 of which were detected following checks at the…

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)
SLIDE
shares87 views
SLIDE
shares87 views

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)

makis - Dec 10, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the Latin phrase “Pacta sunt servanda” (agreements must be kept) during his brief statements to…

Greek e-commerce platforms to receive funding, Minister of Development announces
FINANCE
shares66 views
FINANCE
shares66 views

Greek e-commerce platforms to receive funding, Minister of Development announces

Panos - Dec 10, 2020

The Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, announced the financing of small enterprises from the NSRF (National Strategic Reference…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday

makis - Dec 11, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1,395 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 9 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases…

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)
SLIDE
shares87 views
SLIDE
shares87 views

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)

makis - Dec 10, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the Latin phrase “Pacta sunt servanda” (agreements must be kept) during his brief statements to upon his arrival at the EU Summit…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday

makis - Dec 11, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1,395 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 9 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases…

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)
SLIDE
shares87 views
SLIDE
shares87 views

PM Mitsotakis sends message to German Chancellor Merkel at EU Summit: “Pacta sunt servanda” (Agreements must be kept)

makis - Dec 10, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the Latin phrase “Pacta sunt servanda” (agreements must be kept) during his brief statements to upon his arrival at the EU Summit…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments