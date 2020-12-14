Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe, framed by the impressive palace of King Herod and the archangel Gabriel who offers the lily to the Virgin.

The facade of the manger is about 15 metres with a total area of about 50 meters, while the palace of Herod is especially impressive with a height of 7 metres and a length of 25. Externally it is covered with marble, while in front there are statues of soldiers.