LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Year 2020 (infographic)

14 December 2020
5 Views

2020 has been a year to remember, but one which most of us would probably prefer to forget. With the Covid-19 pandemic turning everyday life on its head and ending the lives of so many, a lot of aspects of the last twelve months are easily lost from memory, however. Take the Australian bushfires. In January, the devastating blazes ravaging the country and burning 15.9 million hectares of bush in the process were headline news across the globe. Unless you were directly affected by the natural disaster, you’d be forgiven for having forgotten they happened at all – or at least not so recently.

As this selection of incidents, events, and figures shows, with the world beginning to look back on the year which brought us a pandemic, the killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests, the Moria refugee camp fire and a bitterly fought U.S. election, the majority of Americans at least will be toasting to a better 2021 as it draws to a close.

source statista

Infographic: The Year 2020 | Statista

You may be interested

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe, framed by the impressive palace of King Herod and the archangel Gabriel…

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of…

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

The first baby infected with Covid-19 was born in Greece on Saturday at the National Kapodistrian University Hospital in Athens.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe, framed by the impressive palace of King Herod and the archangel Gabriel who offers the lily to the Virgin.…

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of Thracian origin arrested on charges of espionage…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe, framed by the impressive palace of King Herod and the archangel Gabriel who offers the lily to the Virgin.…

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of Thracian origin arrested on charges of espionage…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments