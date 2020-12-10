What did Greeks search on Google in 2020? (complete list from News to sports and lifestyle)

As 2020 comes to an end, Google has released its annual “Year in Search” report, with the most popular search results for every country on the planet.

It is no surprise that Greeks, as most people in the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic, searched Covid-19 related matters on the internet.

In the Greek list, the coronavirus, distance education, cases, Sotiris Tsiodras and Nikos Hardalias were among the top keywords that citizens searched for.

Fastest rising searches

1. E-class

2. Cases (Covid-19)

3. Coronavirus

4. E- me

5. Webex

6. 13033

7. American elections

8. Forma.gov.gr

9. Panhellenic School Network

10. Tourism for all

Celebrities

1. Sotiris Tsiodras

2. Nikos Hardalias

3. Donald Trump

4. Ioanna Touni

5. Joe Biden

6. Katerina Sakellaropoulou

7. Kim Jong-un

8. Kyriakos Koukoulomatis

9. Ioanna Paliospyrou

10. Michael Jordan

Current Affairs

1. Coronavirus

2. US elections

3. Hagia Sophia

4. Evros

5. Attack with vitriol

6. Lockdown

7. Golden Dawn Trial

8. Closed schools

9. Explosion in Lebanon

10. Presidency of Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Recipes

1. Dalgona Coffe

2. Bread

3. Tsoureki

4. Shrimp spaghetti

5. Crepes

6. Pancakes

7. Papoutsakia

8. Mageiritsa (diced entrails)

9. Fanouropita

10. Donuts

People who passed away

1.Kobe Bryant

2.Kostas Voutsas

3.Diego Maradona

4.Kiki Dimoula

5.Naya Rivera

6.George Floyd

7. Chadwick Boseman

8.Eftychia Papagiannopoulou

9.Pavlos Fyssas

10. Giannis Poulopoulos

When…

1. When do schools open?

2. When do the shops open?

3. When do gyms open?

4. When is Black Friday 2020?

5. When do the primary schools open?

6. When do the cafes open?

7. When is Clean Monday?

8. When does the Lenten period start?

9. When do universities open?

10. When is Swan Thursday?

Close to me…

1. Pharmacy near me

2. Gas station near me

3. Food near me

4. Bookstore near me

5. Liquor near me

6. Souvlaki near me

7. Coffee near me

8. Photo studio near me

9. Tavern near me

10. Paint shop near me

Where

1. Where an earthquake occurred

2. Where the mask is mandatory

3. Where Covid-19 cases are detected today

4. Where do I send a message to move

5. Where are the “Parasites” played?

6. Where “1917” is played

7. Where was “Mermaids and Mages” filmed?

8. Where is Ritsona?

9. Where is the fire now

10. Where is Kranidi?

What is

1. Crash

2. Enforcement

3. Kara Tepe

4. Lockdown

5. Pandemic

6. Navtex

7. Traffic Prohibition

8. Surveillance

9. ΚΥΤ

10. Underlying disease

TV broadcasts

1. Big Brother

2. Wild bees

3. Angeliki

4. The coffee of joy

5. Bachelor

6. Love after

7. 8 Words

8. Masterchef

9. Red river

10. The doctor

Repeated events

1. Black Friday

2. March 25th

3. Easter

4. Valentine’s Day

5. Panhellenic

6. Children’s Day

7. Swan Thursday

8. Holy Spirit

9. Clear Monday

10. Oscars

Sports news

1. NBA

2. PAOK – Olympiacos

3. Arsenal – Olympiacos

4. Panathinaikos – PAOK

5. Premier League

6. Roland Garros

7. Olympiacos – Panathinaikos

8. PAOK – Panathinaikos

9. Olympiacos – Wolves

10. AEK – Olympiacos